Delhi University cancels PhD registration of scholar accused of assaulting professor

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has cancelled the PhD registration of a scholar accused of physically assaulting and misbehaving with a professor in August and barred him from entering the campus for three years, as per an official order.

The disciplinary action against Shubham Singh, a PhD scholar at the Faculty of Law, was taken following an inquiry into the alleged assault on Professor Anupam Jha of Law Centre-II on August 17, the order issued by Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh on Friday stated. The incident allegedly took place around 10.30 am at the entrance gate of Umang Bhawan on the North Campus.

The university has also debarred Singh from seeking admission to or appearing in any examination conducted by the university or its colleges for three years.

Singh was initially suspended from his PhD course on August 17, the day the incident was reported, and his entry on campus was barred. An independent enquiry committee was subsequently constituted to investigate the allegations.

The committee examined Jha’s complaint, CCTV footage, documentary records, a medico-legal case report and a written statement furnished by the Dean of the Faculty of Law, the order read.

Debarred