Delhi University includes student union leaders in women’s safety committee for first time

NEW DELHI: For the first time, Delhi University has included student representatives in its Committee on Women Safety and Security, giving elected student leaders a direct role in discussions on campus safety.

The inclusion of the president and secretary of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) marks a departure from the committee’s earlier composition. Their presence is expected to give student representatives a platform to flag concerns and participate in talks on women’s safety.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the university has formed the committee with 13 members, besides president Yash Dabas and secretary Riya Chhawadi. The panel will be headed by the university’s proctor.

The new committee also includes joint proctor Geeta Sahare and the principals of Hansraj College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College and S P M College, along with other university officials. Assistant librarian Girish Kumar has been appointed member secretary.