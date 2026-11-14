The Art of Making a Mark

For Ravina Mekan, the pursuit of art often begins after bedtime. Once her two-year-old is asleep, she turns to books and research, tracing the histories of India's traditional crafts, following obscure references and looking for artisans whose work deserves wider recognition. This nightly exercise in discovery has culminated in Kala Reserve, a platform that seeks to place Indian crafts alongside paintings and sculptures in the world of collectible art. "I kept thinking about the demand for art around the world, and how few of India's artists ever reach it. These artists have spent their whole lives mastering something extraordinary, and most people do not know about them," says Mekan.

Having travelled to European art capitals, she has seen how carefully countries preserve their artistic heritage. India, she believes, has an equally rich legacy, but many of its traditions survive through just a handful of practitioners. "Art forms that are up to 1,100 years old are still being carried forward by hand. Some now survive with just one last family. That is both extraordinary and frightening," she says.