Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' at 290, first time since November 10

Delhi's air quality improved to the 'poor' category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 290 at 4 pm, offering some respite after several days of 'very poor' pollution levels that had kept the national capital shrouded in smog following Diwali.

According to a PTI report, Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 34 recorded 'poor' air quality, 23 reported 'very poor' levels and one, Delhi Cantonment, registered 'moderate' air quality. NSIT Dwarka recorded the highest pollution level, with an AQI of 364.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 350, according to the Sameer app, reported PTI.

The improvement marked the first time since November 10 that the city's AQI had fallen into the 'poor' category. It had last recorded an AQI of 299 on November 10, while the reading stood at 261 on November 1.

Delhi's air quality had remained in the 'very poor' category since November 11, with several hourly readings approaching the 'severe' threshold and crossing it once.

According to real-time source apportionment estimates by the Air Quality Early Warning System and the Integrated Decision Support System, biomass burning was the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Sunday, accounting for 37.1 per cent. This category includes stubble burning, domestic solid biofuel use and the burning of dung cakes and wood.