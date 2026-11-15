Eight injured as under-construction hotel building partially collapses in Delhi's Paharganj

NEW DELHI: Eight people were injured in central Delhi’s Paharganj area after the roof slab of a building under construction collapsed on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sangatrashan, opposite the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Paharganj. The roof slab of the second floor of an under-construction building for a hotel was being laid when the incident occurred. Personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations after police received a PCR call regarding the partial collapse.

The Delhi Fire Services also received a call regarding the collapse at 4.40 pm. Two water tenders and an emergency response team were rushed to the location.

Injured people were shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Those injured have been identified as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohammad Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28), Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36) and Mantsu (40), according to the police.

Some of the victims have suffered fractures, while others sustained minor injuries. During a preliminary inspection, the supporting columns of the building were found to be wet, and the structure appeared to have tilted. The circumstances leading to the collapse are being examined, and legal action is being initiated.

The comes just over a week after a three-storey building coming up in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area collapsed on November 5.