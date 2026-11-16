Air quality improves in Delhi, IIT chokes at 428

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 290 at 4 pm, after several days of toxic air that had kept the national capital shrouded in a haze of pollution following Diwali.
Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 34 recorded ‘poor’ air quality and 23 ‘very poor,’ while one (Delhi Cantonment) recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. NSIT Dwarka recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 364. In the morning, the city’s air quality stood in the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI reading of 350.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.
The city’s air quality had remained in the ‘very poor’ category since November 11, with several hourly readings during this period getting close to the ‘severe’ mark and even crossing it once. The last time Delhi recorded a ‘poor’ AQI was on November 10, when it stood at 299. Before that, the AQI was logged at 261 on November 1.
According to the real-time source apportionment of PM2.5 by the Air Quality Early Warning System and the Integrated Decision Support System, biomass burning emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution on Sunday, accounting for 37.1%. This category includes stubble burning, domestic solid biofuel and the burning of dung cakes and wood.
Secondary organic aerosols—fine particulates that form in air through chemical reaction of gases—were the second-largest contributor at 22%, followed by vehicular emissions at 17.2% and secondary inorganic aerosols at 9.6 %. Waste burning contributed 5.5%, while mixed combustion accounted for 4.3%. Mineral dust and ash contributed 2%, firecrackers 1.6% and industrial emissions 0.6%.