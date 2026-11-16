Air quality improves in Delhi, IIT chokes at 428

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 290 at 4 pm, after several days of toxic air that had kept the national capital shrouded in a haze of pollution following Diwali.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 34 recorded ‘poor’ air quality and 23 ‘very poor,’ while one (Delhi Cantonment) recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. NSIT Dwarka recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 364. In the morning, the city’s air quality stood in the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI reading of 350.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.