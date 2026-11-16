NEW DELHI: A vast congregation of fasting women and devotees offered ‘arghya’ to the rising Sun God on Monday, the final day of the grand festival of Chhath Mahaparv, bringing their arduous four-day fast to a close.
Marking this occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Hathi Ghat, joining devotees in prayers and offering prayers to Lord Bhaskar. Immersed in the fervour at the ghat, the Chief Minister enthusiastically participated in the sacred traditions of Chhath and extended her warm greetings to all.
Gupta appeared completely steeped in the rich folk culture and heritage of Purvanchal— the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and adjacent areas of western Bihar. Adorned in traditional attire, she sang soul-stirring traditional Chhath songs alongside fasting mothers and sisters, sharing in the joy of the holy festival.
She actively participated in the traditional rituals with the fasting women, applying vermilion as part of the customs, sharing the festive bliss, and seeking the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya. The Chief Minister also interacted with the devotees.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that Chhath Mahaparv is a festival deeply rooted in faith and emotion for millions of Purvanchali brothers and sisters residing in Delhi.
“Today, the entire community stands united along the banks of the Yamuna, offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya. The people of Purvanchal have played a pivotal role in driving Delhi’s progress through their hard work and dedication. They are an integral part of the Delhi family, and upholding their culture, traditions, and festivals is a primary responsibility of the government,” she said.
Meanwhile, as the appearance of foam on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, the Delhi BJP on Monday hit back at AAP and the Congress. Instead of politicising the issue, the BJP said, AAP and Congress should explain why they failed to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) when they were in power.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asserted, “The BJP government has taken steps toward cleaning the Yamuna. The construction of Chhath Puja ghats along 11 km of the Munak Canal, cleaning work in the Yamuna stretch from Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad to ITO, and the initiation of STP installation projects reflect the government’s commitment to restoring the river’s cleanliness.”
Row erupts over foam on Yamuna river surface
As the appearance of foam on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, the Delhi BJP on Monday hit back at AAP and the Congress. Instead of politicising the issue, the BJP said, AAP and Congress should explain why they failed to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) when they were in power.