NEW DELHI: A vast congregation of fasting women and devotees offered ‘arghya’ to the rising Sun God on Monday, the final day of the grand festival of Chhath Mahaparv, bringing their arduous four-day fast to a close.

Marking this occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Hathi Ghat, joining devotees in prayers and offering prayers to Lord Bhaskar. Immersed in the fervour at the ghat, the Chief Minister enthusiastically participated in the sacred traditions of Chhath and extended her warm greetings to all.

Gupta appeared completely steeped in the rich folk culture and heritage of Purvanchal— the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and adjacent areas of western Bihar. Adorned in traditional attire, she sang soul-stirring traditional Chhath songs alongside fasting mothers and sisters, sharing in the joy of the holy festival.

She actively participated in the traditional rituals with the fasting women, applying vermilion as part of the customs, sharing the festive bliss, and seeking the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya. The Chief Minister also interacted with the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that Chhath Mahaparv is a festival deeply rooted in faith and emotion for millions of Purvanchali brothers and sisters residing in Delhi.