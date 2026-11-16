Chhath festivities keep Yamuna ghats abuzz

NEW DELHI: Devotees thronged ghats across the national capital on Sunday to celebrate the Chhath festival. A large number of worshippers were seen gathered along the Yamuna banks in traditional attire to offer prayers to Chhathi Maiya. Chhath songs, lamps and traditional bamboo baskets (soops) used for offerings lent the ghats a festive atmosphere.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also offered ‘arghya’ to the setting sun at the Chhath ghat along the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar and performed prayers to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar. Several Delhi ministers and BJP MPs took part in the festivities.

Gupta also took stock of the Chhath ghats along the Yamuna. She extended wishes to the devotees gathered on the occasion of the evening ‘arghya’, noting, “The tradition of offering prayers to the setting sun during Chhath is a beautiful reflection of gratitude towards nature and the values of Sanatan culture.”

The CM also stressed the unifying nature of the festival, expressing, “During Chhath, not just families but the entire community comes together.”

Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, also present, noted, “Today, BJP president Nitin Nabin inaugurated the 11-km Chhath Ghat on the Munak Canal. It is the longest Chhath ghat in Delhi and the first of its kind in the country. I am proud that this work was carried out by my Irrigation and Flood Control Department. For years this stretch of the canal lay dry and neglected. Today, it has proper steps, lighting and a wide road.”

Metro to start services at 4.30 am on Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than its usual schedule, to facilitate the movement of devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja. The early services have been arranged for Monday.