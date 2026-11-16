Delhi: Cruising on a river awaiting revival

The Delhi government last week launched the Namo Yamuna River Safari. A six-km cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur is being projected as a new tourism attraction that could reconnect the national capital’s residents with their river. However, amid the enthusiasm, an uncomfortable question deserves to be asked—whether the Yamuna is ready to become a river tourism destination.

The contrast between the government’s tourism ambitions and the Yamuna’s actual condition is striking. For much of its Delhi journey, the river is better known for its dry stretches, stagnant and discoloured water, floating waste and the acidic-looking foam that periodically engulfs its surface.

Delhi has repeatedly announced ambitious plans for Yamuna rejuvenation. The river has featured prominently in political promises, administrative reviews and judicial interventions. Despite this, its condition continues to expose the distance between announcements and outcomes. The safari now presents another opportunity to demonstrate whether the government can convert an ambitious public initiative into a meaningful environmental achievement.

The Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla, carrying water from the Himalayan catchment. However, a substantial portion of the river’s water is diverted for drinking purposes at Wazirabad. Downstream, the river receives an enormous burden of untreated and inadequately treated wastewater. The 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla, in particular, has emerged as one of the most polluted sections of the entire river.