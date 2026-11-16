Delhi: Cruising on a river awaiting revival

The Delhi government last week launched the Namo Yamuna River Safari. A six-km cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur is being projected as a new tourism attraction that could reconnect the national capital’s residents with their river. However, amid the enthusiasm, an uncomfortable question deserves to be asked—whether the Yamuna is ready to become a river tourism destination.
The contrast between the government’s tourism ambitions and the Yamuna’s actual condition is striking. For much of its Delhi journey, the river is better known for its dry stretches, stagnant and discoloured water, floating waste and the acidic-looking foam that periodically engulfs its surface.
Delhi has repeatedly announced ambitious plans for Yamuna rejuvenation. The river has featured prominently in political promises, administrative reviews and judicial interventions. Despite this, its condition continues to expose the distance between announcements and outcomes. The safari now presents another opportunity to demonstrate whether the government can convert an ambitious public initiative into a meaningful environmental achievement.
The Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla, carrying water from the Himalayan catchment. However, a substantial portion of the river’s water is diverted for drinking purposes at Wazirabad. Downstream, the river receives an enormous burden of untreated and inadequately treated wastewater. The 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla, in particular, has emerged as one of the most polluted sections of the entire river.
Delhi’s 22 major drains discharging into the Yamuna are central to this ecological disaster. They carry domestic sewage, industrial effluents and other contaminants, turning what should be a flowing river into an extended wastewater channel. A recent Delhi Pollution Control Committee assessment found that eight of these drains had no flow, while the remaining 14 breached water-quality standards. The problem, therefore, is not merely the absence of water but the quality of whatever eventually reaches the river.
The seasonal disappearance of water from several stretches would add another dimension to the challenge. During lean months, portions of the riverbed become virtually dry, while isolated pools of polluted water remain. But then, what happens to the cruise when the river runs dry?
The inspiration for urban river cruises is not misplaced. Several European cities have incorporated their rivers into their tourism economies. The Thames in London, the Seine in Paris, the Danube in Budapest and the Spree in Berlin offer visitors memorable experiences. These waterways are not necessarily free from pollution. However, their navigable urban stretches benefit from better wastewater management, sustained river-cleaning efforts and infrastructure that allows tourism to coexist with the river’s ecological and recreational functions.
What makes these experiences attractive is the quality of the surroundings, the navigability of the river, the visual appeal of its banks and the confidence visitors have in the environmental management of the waterway. The safari must be an incentive for cleaning the Yamuna, not a substitute for cleaning it.
The government would do well to publish an operational plan explaining the safari’s seasonal schedule, minimum navigable water levels, environmental safeguards and arrangements for monitoring water quality. Visitors should be informed about the river’s condition.
A river cruise is an appealing proposition for a city starved of recreational spaces. But a safari through a clean Yamuna would be an altogether different experience from navigating a river whose identity has been reduced to sewage, foam and seasonal disappearance.
The real achievement would not be the inauguration of a cruise service. It would be the day Delhi’s residents could board a boat without wondering whether the river beneath them was alive or merely carrying the city’s untreated waste. Until then, the Yamuna safari may take visitors on a journey across the river but not the river towards recovery.