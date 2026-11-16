Delhi man shot dead, attacker beaten to death as row over illicit liquor escalates

NEW DELHI: A three-year-old complaint related to alleged illegal liquor sales and the ensuing dispute over it culminated in two murders in an outernorth Delhi village, where a 27-year-old man was shot dead, while the attacker was subsequently beaten to death by the victim’s brother, police sources said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin and Sonu alias Pradeep, residents of the same locality in Pooth Khurd village in Bawana area. Police have arrested Sachin’s brother Naresh for allegedly killing Sonu.

According to police, information about a firing incident was received at Bawana police station around midnight on Saturday. Sachin was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He had sustained a gunshot injury to his chest. A police team rushed to the crime scene, where bloodstains and three empty cartridges were found inside a cowshed on a plot owned by Sachin’s family.

During further searches, another body was found in an adjoining lane, around 100 metres from the cowshed. The deceased was identified as Sonu.

According to sources, Sonu allegedly sold liquor illegally from a shop near Sachin’s plot. Around three years ago, a complaint had been made against the illegal liquor trade. Sonu reportedly suspected that Sachin was behind the complaint and had been holding a grudge against him.