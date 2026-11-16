Delhi recorded highest annual PM2.5 levels among 24 state, UT capitals: Report

Delhi recorded an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 94 micrograms per cubic metre between Diwali 2025 and Diwali 2026, excluding the festival days, more than twice the national standard and the highest among 24 state and Union Territory capitals analysed, according to a PTI report citing data from Delhi-based think tank Envirocatalysts.

The analysis found that Delhi's PM2.5 levels exceeded the national 24-hour standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre on 201 days during the period.

The annual average was 2.3 times the national standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre and 18.7 times the World Health Organisation's annual guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi also recorded a peak hourly PM2.5 concentration of 584 micrograms per cubic metre between midnight and 1 am on Diwali night, November 9. The festival day's 24-hour average stood at 257 micrograms per cubic metre, rising to 266 micrograms per cubic metre the following day.

The PTI analysis of hourly data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), compiled through the Envirocatalysts Dashboard, found that 10 of the 24 capitals recorded annual average PM2.5 levels above the national standard.

Jaipur ranked second with an annual average of 54 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Lucknow (52), Kolkata (48), Patna (47), Bhubaneswar (46), Dehradun (45), Guwahati and Bhopal (42 each), and Naharlagun (41).