Delhi recorded highest annual PM2.5 levels among 24 state, UT capitals: Report

Delhi recorded an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 94 micrograms per cubic metre between Diwali 2025 and Diwali 2026, excluding the festival days, more than twice the national standard and the highest among 24 state and Union Territory capitals analysed, according to a PTI report citing data from Delhi-based think tank Envirocatalysts.
The analysis found that Delhi's PM2.5 levels exceeded the national 24-hour standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre on 201 days during the period.
The annual average was 2.3 times the national standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre and 18.7 times the World Health Organisation's annual guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.
Delhi also recorded a peak hourly PM2.5 concentration of 584 micrograms per cubic metre between midnight and 1 am on Diwali night, November 9. The festival day's 24-hour average stood at 257 micrograms per cubic metre, rising to 266 micrograms per cubic metre the following day.
The PTI analysis of hourly data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), compiled through the Envirocatalysts Dashboard, found that 10 of the 24 capitals recorded annual average PM2.5 levels above the national standard.
Jaipur ranked second with an annual average of 54 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Lucknow (52), Kolkata (48), Patna (47), Bhubaneswar (46), Dehradun (45), Guwahati and Bhopal (42 each), and Naharlagun (41).
The findings also showed that several cities experienced pollution levels on ordinary days that were higher than their Diwali-day averages. Delhi recorded 14 days during the period when PM2.5 concentrations exceeded its Diwali-day average.
Diwali and the following day together accounted for only a small share of annual pollution exposure. In the median capital, the two days contributed around 1.2 per cent of the year's PM2.5 exposure, with the share remaining below 2.5 per cent in every city.
The remaining 97-99 per cent of exposure came from sources including vehicle emissions, road and construction dust, industries, power plants, open waste burning, household fuels, crop-residue fires and regional pollution.
In Delhi, the monthly average PM2.5 concentrations in November and December 2025 were above 210 micrograms per cubic metre, close to the level recorded on Diwali day.
The analysis further found that nine capitals recorded peak hourly PM2.5 concentrations above 500 micrograms per cubic metre on Diwali night. Puducherry recorded the highest peak at 842 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Dehradun (788), Bhopal (700), Chandigarh (638) and Agartala (615).
It also flagged gaps in air-quality monitoring, noting that six capitals, including Ranchi, Shimla, Panaji, Jammu, Daman and Kavaratti, did not have continuous monitoring stations in the national dataset.
Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at Envirocatalysts, called for year-round clean-air action plans instead of interventions focused only on festival periods. He stressed the need for sustained measures to address transport emissions, dust, waste burning, industrial pollution and household fuel use.
(With inputs from PTI)