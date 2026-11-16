From Roadies to Riches

Anmol Singh was just 18 when the clarion call of television proved too tempting to resist. She dropped out of a coveted seat at St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, to chase a rather different dream. “Everybody wanted to be on MTV Roadies because it was the OG reality show for young people. When I was selected for Season 5, I was over the moon. I believed I would become famous overnight!” she recalls.

A gruelling four-day audition process was followed by an ambitious pan-India road trip on bikes. Along the way, young participants were put through tasks that tested their mental acumen and physical endurance, while they navigated friendships, rivalries and everything in between, in a format designed to keep audiences hooked.

After MTV Roadies, Singh appeared on other shows on NDTV and beyond, becoming part of the early wave of Indian reality television. “At the time, I wasn't thinking about a career because I was too young and things just kept happening. I did a stint with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms but soon realised that life wasn't for me. It was non-stop work. Also, deep down, I knew I didn't want to settle in Mumbai. It wasn't my ultimate calling in life,” she says.

Marriage, motherhood and personal challenges brought about a major restructuring of Singh's life. Now based in Delhi, she eventually found her calling in an entirely different arena. Sometimes, it takes being dunked in boiling water to discover just how well one can swim.

An enduring interest in fashion, coupled with her exposure to the television industry, nudged her towards experimenting with design. With her label, The Banjara Trail, she found a way to marry personal passion with a larger purpose. Drawn to the idea of translating traditional craftsmanship into contemporary design, she began collaborating with nomadic artisan communities across North India.

The resulting collections bring together the designer's aesthetic sensibility and the artisans' inherited skills, helping preserve intricate embroidery traditions that risked fading away. More importantly, the collaboration has created meaningful livelihoods rooted in mutual respect and shared creative ownership.

Over six years, The Banjara Trail has found its way into the wardrobes of celebrities and discerning influencers, making appearances at international red carpets, weddings and other high-profile events. What began as an Instagram-only venture has grown into a business with deliveries across India and a brick-and-mortar store in Gurugram.

Today, a successful entrepreneur and single mother, Singh continues to receive offers to return to reality television. Her quick wit, infectious laughter, passion for her craft and trained aesthetic eye, not to mention her first-hand experience of the industry, make her an obvious choice. But she turns down every offer.

“It's very different now—completely scripted and there's so much negativity! I've had my share of reality TV. Now I'm just focusing on growing my business,” she says.

Having once chased the spotlight, Singh is now quite content creating her own.