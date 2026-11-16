The Night Shift

At three in the morning, while much of Gurugram slept, Suhani Gupta and her school friends were scanning the sky for the Lyrid meteor shower. Members of their school’s space society, they had joined a voice call from their respective balconies. An hour passed, but the meteors remained elusive. The first suspect was air pollution. But it was April, well past the winter months when Delhi-NCR’s air quality is usually at its worst. Something else was obscuring the sky.

“There was this yellowish haze,” recalls Gupta. A little research led her to another culprit: light pollution. A visit to her grandparents in Udhampur, where the night sky was noticeably clearer, made the contrast even more apparent. Back in Gurugram, the stars seemed to be disappearing behind the city's artificial glow.

For a Class 11 project, Gupta built a basic sky quality meter using an Arduino and a light sensor. Along with her classmates, she took readings across Gurugram, identifying malls, hospitals, commercial centres and office buildings as major sources of excessive illumination. But the device had its limitations, prompting her to find a way to make sky brightness measurements accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

“That was kind of how I got the idea for SkyQI,” she says. “The first way to raise awareness is by measuring its extent.”

Developed from May 2025 and launched in September, SkyQI is a free online platform that analyses photographs of the night sky. Users upload an image, optionally share their location and receive an estimate of sky brightness. The platform examines visible stars, brightness variations across the sky and other indicators to assess conditions on the Bortle Dark Sky Scale, which ranks skies from dark to heavily light-polluted.

Building a reliable system was challenging. Clouds, camera exposure and differences between smartphone sensors could affect readings. With her mother’s help, Gupta learnt Python and refined the image-processing system. The platform is still evolving, and its estimates are not a substitute for professional sky quality meters.

Gupta also analysed NASA satellite data for 50 Indian cities between 2015 and 2025. Median night-time radiance had increased by 70 per cent, with 47 cities recording a rise. Leh registered the steepest jump at 546 per cent. While satellite radiance measures light emissions rather than ground-level sky brightness, the findings underline the growing scale of artificial illumination.