Two cattle smugglers killed, one injured in encounter with Haryana Police in Nuh

NEW DELHI: Two cattle smugglers were killed while another one was injured in a brief encounter with police in Nuh early Sunday. According to the police, the gunfight took place between the cattle smugglers and the Crime Investigation Agency team of the Ferozepur Jhirka police, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh, at 4.30 am.

During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the Nalhar Medical College. Two of the injured, identified as Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya, succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is currently undergoing treatment.

During the operation, the police recovered one pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made pistols of .315 bore, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges, they added. “We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and informed the families. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter,” a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.