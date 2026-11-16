Youth wanted for murder of Kolkata woman held near Anand Vihar ISBT

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Kolkata was arrested near Anand Vihar ISBT while allegedly attempting to flee to another hideout, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The murder case was registered at the Baranagar police station on November 11, a day after the body of the victim was found at her flat in Kolkata’s Baranagar.

The matter came to light when the victim’s father grew suspicious and approached the Baranagar police as she had stopped responding to his calls.

A team of police reached the victim’s flat and broke open the locked door, only to find her lying on a bed with a scarf tightly tied around her neck. She was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

During the investigation, police found that she had befriended a man, Dharamvir Kumar of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, through an online gaming platform some years ago.

Both grew close and he reportedly travelled to Bengal to meet her. The woman is said to have pressed him to marry her and take her to Delhi, when he visited her on November 10. This spurred Kumar to strangle her with a scarf in a fit of rage. He then locked the door of her flat from outside, fled the spot and reached the national capital a day later.

He was arrested following a coordinated operation involving Delhi Police and a team of West Bengal Police.