NEW DELHI: A Thai Airways flight carrying 292 passengers from Munich to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Sunday after a technical failure was detected while the aircraft was airborne. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft to take the passengers to their destination.

Flight TG 925, an A350, was grounded at Delhi airport for checks.

The flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1.23 am on November 15, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. It had taken off from Munich at 6.05 pm and had been airborne for nearly seven hours when the emergency was detected.

Sources at Delhi airport confirmed the incident. The Air Traffic Control in Delhi was alerted, and all arrangements, including ambulances and fire engines, were kept on standby to assist the passengers in case of any untoward incident.

“The airline arranged an alternative plane on November 16, and the passengers left the city on Monday,” a source said.

An airport source said, “The airline arranged an alternative plane on November 16 to take its passengers to their destination.”

In a statement released to local media, Thai Airways said the pilot had noticed a technical malfunction and chosen to divert the flight. It added that the procedures followed were in line with laid-down protocols to maintain aviation safety standards. Media reports in Bangkok attributed the issue to the shutdown of one of the engines.

The alternative plane reached Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport safely.