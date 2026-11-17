NEW DELHI: In a major step towards women’s safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police has stated that over 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in all public parks, and action has been initiated to ensure that fencing and boundary walls are completed by January 26.

The move follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directions during a review meeting in October at the Delhi Police Headquarters to formulate a three-month action plan for women’s safety. According to the police, the crime against women has shown a decreasing trend from 2016 to 2025.

A total of 19,822 dark spots have been identified and are being covered with CCTV surveillance. Audits have been completed for 1,635 public parks, and the boundary walls, fencing, and lighting systems in these parks are being reinforced.

Gates and regular patrolling have reached 100% coverage in 503 large parks. The deployment of PCR vehicles outside public parks is also being ensured.