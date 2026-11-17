NEW DELHI: The national capital’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, a day after improving from the ‘very poor’ category recorded on Sunday morning. However, the respite from the toxic air may remain short-lived, with forecasts predicting ‘very poor’ air quality for the rest of the week.

The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 275, marginally improving from the previous day’s 290, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has also forecast a marginal decline in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations over the next two days. PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant in the capital.

According to the AQEWS, biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, accounted for the largest share of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution at 30.9% on Monday.

Mix combustion contributed 27%, followed by secondary organic aerosols at 19.6 per cent and secondary inorganic aerosols at 8.8%. Vehicles accounted for 7.5% of the pollution, while firecrackers contributed 5.8%. Mineral dust and ash and coal combustion accounted for 0.3% and 0.2 %, respectively.

Stubble burning continued, with data detecting 718 incidents across six states on Saturday. Of these, 379 cases were reported in MP, 137 in Punjab, 123 in UP, 64 in Rajasthan, 12 in Haryana and three in Uttarakhand.

275 is the average AQI logged on Monday, marking just a slight improvement

City most polluted

Delhi recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 94 mg per cubic metre between Diwali 2025 and Diwali 2026, which was more than twice the national standard, making it the most polluted among 24 state/UT capitals.