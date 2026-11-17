NEW DELHI: Union minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to finalise the framework for ‘India Biennale 2026’. The event with the theme ‘Tat Tvam Asi’ will be held in Delhi from December 4 to March 21 of the next year.

This initiative will transform the capital into a vast cultural canvas for 108 days, with a unique celebration of art and culture unfolding across more than 22 historical, cultural, and other significant sites in Delhi.

CM Gupta said, “‘Bharat Biennale 2026’ would be a major step towards establishing Delhi as an important centre in the international art and cultural landscape.

The festival will bring global art traditions and contemporary cultural expressions together on a common platform. Like the Venice Biennale, which is among the world’s renowned art events, this event, too, will showcase the diverse dimensions of India’s art, culture and creativity, while retaining its distinct Indian identity and cultural heritage.”

The event is being positioned as one of the country’s largest events in the fields of art, architecture and design.