NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to conduct a structural safety audit of flyovers constructed more than two decades ago. According to sources, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the city government has identified 17 flyovers constructed before 2004 that will go for a comprehensive audit.

These include the ITO flyover, operational since 1982, and the IIT flyover, constructed in 1992. The move was initiated following a report of a crack in the Old Rao Tula Ram flyover on the Outer Ring Road heading towards Vasant Vihar from Delhi Airport last month.

The flyovers which will go for comprehensive structural audit are Africa Avenue, Mayapari, Moti Bagh, Savitri Cinema, IIT, Sarita Vihar, Nehru Vihar, Kalkaji, Andrews Ganj, Nelson Mandela, Safdarjung Hospital, Britania Chowk, Panchsheel Enclave, Jagatpuri and Loni Road. These flyovers were constructed earlier by PWD, DDA and DTTDC.

Following the discovery of cracks on the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Flyover, the PWD has stepped up its measures regarding the safety of old flyovers. The PWD has directed officials to inspect flyovers built before 2004. The department will assess their current condition through technical inspections.