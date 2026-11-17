NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has written to the authorities of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Central Jail seeking details of those visiting gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as part of an exercise to identify his links with individuals operating outside the prison, sources in the force said on Monday.

Requesting anonymity, a Delhi Police officer said they have sought the details of all those who have met Bishnoi or wanted to visit him personally in jail to examine their backgrounds and possible connections.

“Once we receive the details from the jail authorities, dedicated teams will keep a close watch on the movements and activities of these visitors. Their profiles and possible links with Bishnoi’s close associates will also be examined,” the officer said.

The move comes amid a series of extortion threats allegedly issued in the name of the Bishnoi gang against businessmen and members of the film industry.

In Delhi, the owner of a private hospital in Nihal Vihar approached police recently after allegedly receiving a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 20 crore from a person claiming to be associated with the gang. The threat was reportedly sent through social media from an international phone number.