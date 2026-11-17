Parents in Delhi have raised concerns over recurring health problems among children amid persistently poor to very poor air quality, while frequent changes in hybrid-class schedules and inadequate communication from schools are adding to the difficulties of working families.

According to a report by PTI, with schools conducting classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode, parents said uncertainty over attendance, timings and the switching between online and offline lessons was disrupting children's studies and daily routines.

Several parents reported that their children were suffering from blocked noses, recurring coughs and colds, throat infections and low energy levels.

A mother of a student at Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh said the hybrid arrangement had made it difficult for working parents to balance their professional responsibilities with their children's education.

"We have to make arrangements for our children at home while attending office. Frequent changes in school schedules make planning difficult. It is also hard to ensure that children attend every class regularly," she said, to PTI.

Another parent, whose child studies in Class 5 at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar, said the health challenges associated with the weather were an annual concern in the Delhi-NCR region.