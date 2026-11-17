Parents in Delhi have raised concerns over recurring health problems among children amid persistently poor to very poor air quality, while frequent changes in hybrid-class schedules and inadequate communication from schools are adding to the difficulties of working families.
According to a report by PTI, with schools conducting classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode, parents said uncertainty over attendance, timings and the switching between online and offline lessons was disrupting children's studies and daily routines.
Several parents reported that their children were suffering from blocked noses, recurring coughs and colds, throat infections and low energy levels.
A mother of a student at Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh said the hybrid arrangement had made it difficult for working parents to balance their professional responsibilities with their children's education.
"We have to make arrangements for our children at home while attending office. Frequent changes in school schedules make planning difficult. It is also hard to ensure that children attend every class regularly," she said, to PTI.
Another parent, whose child studies in Class 5 at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar, said the health challenges associated with the weather were an annual concern in the Delhi-NCR region.
She said sending children to school now involved making them wear N95 masks and packing food to help maintain their immunity and energy levels. Children were experiencing low energy, blocked noses and recurring throat infections, she added.
The mother said hybrid learning had created additional challenges for teachers and students, particularly those in higher classes, where completing the syllabus and preparing for examinations through online lessons was not always effective.
A father of a Class 6 student at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajouri Garden said disruptions to regular classes were affecting his daughter's studies as examinations approached.
"Every year, during this period, children's studies get disrupted. Before and after Diwali, regular classes are not conducted, and students are unable to attend lessons consistently. With examinations approaching, we are worried about their preparations," he said, talking to PTI.
The Directorate of Education had, on November 6, directed schools across Delhi to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode.
Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, said parents were struggling to keep track of school schedules and were relying on messages exchanged in social media groups to determine whether their children had to attend school the following day.
"Parents are very confused. They do not know whether to send their children to school the next day or whether classes will be conducted online. They are also asking each other whether there will be a holiday, or what the timings will be," she said, reported PTI.
Gautam said the confusion was compounded by the failure of several schools to communicate their decisions clearly and in advance, leaving parents uncertain about attendance requirements and online class timings.
She added that parents whose children were unwell and needed to attend online classes were also left without clarity on when the lessons would be conducted.
"If a child is unwell and the parent wants them to attend online classes, there is no clarity on the timings. Parents are constantly in a dilemma about how to manage their schedules," she said.
Gautam urged schools to communicate decisions on holidays, class timings and online or offline instruction at least 48 hours in advance, saying this would allow parents to plan their schedules and make the necessary arrangements for their children.
(With inputs from PTI)