NEW DELHI: While six of Delhi’s pollution hotspots have featured among the city’s 10 most polluted locations in each of the last five winters in the city, five other monitoring stations, including ITO, DTU and North Campus, have been climbing up the rankings this season, indicating a shift in the areas bearing the highest pollution burden.

An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), accessed by PTI, comparing average PM2.5 concentrations at monitoring stations during the October-February period over six winters, found that ITO, DTU, Pusa (IITM), Sonia Vihar and North Campus are among the top 10 this season, despite not featuring in the list in any of the previous five winters. The data for the 2026-27 winter is available till November 13. Experts added that the hotspots might switch positions as the pollution season progresses.

Jahangirpuri topped the list, followed by Punjabi Bagh and ITO. Vivek Vihar ranked fourth, DTU fifth, Rohini sixth, Pusa (IITM) seventh, Sonia Vihar eighth, North Campus ninth and R K Puram 10th. All 10 locations recorded average PM2.5 concentrations above 100 micrograms per cubic metre.

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest PM2.5 average at 160 micrograms per cubic metre.