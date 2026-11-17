NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1,200 via a QR code for online payment, promising to arrange a ticket for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam at a discounted price, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Faisal, was nabbed works as a scrap dealer and has been previously involved in the unauthorised sale of tickets for various major events in Delhi.

The incident took place when the woman reached the venue on Sunday. Around 1.30 pm, while attempting to purchase an online ticket through the official app near Gate No. 4 of the venue, Police said Faisal offered to arrange a ticket for Rs 400 and provided her with a QR code.

When the woman scanned it, Rs 1,200 was transferred through a payment application, following which her iPhone started syncing and became inaccessible, DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said.

She subsequently received a notification about an unsuccessful login attempt and noticed the money had been deducted from her account. After she approached the police, a team apprehended Faisal on the spot. A probe is on.

QR code scam