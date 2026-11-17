NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline for its five fresh-waste processing facilities by around four months, citing delays in land allocation and site readiness. While construction and machinery installation have begun at three locations, work at the remaining two is yet to start, a senior official aware of the matter said.
The five facilities, planned at Okhla, Bhalswa, Ghazipur, Singola and Bawana, have a combined processing capacity of 5,900 tonnes per day (TPD) and are worth Rs 596 crore. The projects were approved back in June this year, following which the work direction was issued in the first week of July, with October 31, 2026, set as the original anticipated commissioning deadline, details shared by the senior official stated.
Speaking to TNIE, the official said the deadline had been extended, as the corporation could not provide clear sites for execution in time. “Land allocation was completed only recently, delaying the commencement of construction work,” he said.
“However, in the next four months, the plants will start working on fresh waste,” he said, indicating that the facilities are expected to become operational by early 2027.
Further, the official revealed that construction-related work has started at three locations - Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur - where the inauguration has been done and now sheds are being constructed and machinery is being installed. The remaining two facilities, at Singola and Bawana, are yet to begin work, he added.
Earlier, officials from the civic body had told the newspaper that the plants were expected to be operational by October-November, 2026. Explaining the proposed processing mechanism, the senior official said that the facilities would use conveyor belts and segregation machinery to separate different waste fractions, including plastic and refuse-derived fuel (RDF). Additionally, the wet waste would subsequently be processed into manure.
The projects are intended to strengthen Delhi’s capacity to process fresh municipal waste and reduce the burden on its existing landfill sites. However, the delay in making the facilities operational means the additional processing capacity will take more time to become available.
According to the civic body, the Okhla plant will have a processing capacity of 1,400 tonnes per day (TPD) and will be spread over 10 acres of land, the Ghazipur plant 800 TPD over 5 acres of land and the Bhalswa plant 1,800 TPD will be spread over 12 acres of land. The remaining two facilities, at Singhola and Narela-Bawana, having a capacity of 700 TPD and 1200 TPD, will be spread over 6.61 acres and 10 acres of land, respectively.