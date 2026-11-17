NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline for its five fresh-waste processing facilities by around four months, citing delays in land allocation and site readiness. While construction and machinery installation have begun at three locations, work at the remaining two is yet to start, a senior official aware of the matter said.

The five facilities, planned at Okhla, Bhalswa, Ghazipur, Singola and Bawana, have a combined processing capacity of 5,900 tonnes per day (TPD) and are worth Rs 596 crore. The projects were approved back in June this year, following which the work direction was issued in the first week of July, with October 31, 2026, set as the original anticipated commissioning deadline, details shared by the senior official stated.

Speaking to TNIE, the official said the deadline had been extended, as the corporation could not provide clear sites for execution in time. “Land allocation was completed only recently, delaying the commencement of construction work,” he said.

“However, in the next four months, the plants will start working on fresh waste,” he said, indicating that the facilities are expected to become operational by early 2027.