NEW DELHI: A citizens’ delegation Monday set out for the office of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Jor Bagh, seeking an urgent meeting over air pollution, and demanding that they be allowed to meet the authorised officials.

The delegation, comprising AISA president Neha Bora and environment and student activists Bhavreen Kandhari, Urvashi Prasad and Ashish Jacob, had written to Yadav on November 12 seeking an appointment with the minister to discuss the air pollution situation.

In a statement, the group said that Pazhaniyandi Velayudhanpillai, Director, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, replied to the email three days later, saying the minister was leading a delegation at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey.

Questioning the delay in receiving the response and the non-mention of any proposed date for the meeting, the delegation said the minister’s office failed to address its request for an appointment.

“While Bhupender Yadav leads a delegation at COP31, who leads India’s fight against air pollution?” the delegation asked.