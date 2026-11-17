NEW DELHI: Themed around ‘adornments’, the first gallery of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) will showcase a massive collection of rare gems, ancient jewellery, miniature paintings, and historic artworks. Key highlights will include Taxila ornaments (4th century BCE–1st century CE), jewels of the Nizams of Hyderabad, and famous Gandhara art pieces from the Kushana period (2nd–3rd century CE).

TNIE had reported last month that the Nizams’ assortment, held in the custody of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since the government acquired it in 1995, could soon be housed permanently at the YBMM, which is being developed in the North and South Blocks on Raisina Hill.

The Dancing Girl—one of the rarest artefacts, a bronze figurine dating back to 2500 BCE excavated at Mohenjo-daro (now in the Pakistani province of Sindh)—will also be relocated from the National Museum to the new museum’s inaugural gallery.

Culture ministry secretary Vivek Aggarwal said Monday, “The main source of objects will be the National Museum. A lot of objects will move from the National Museum, which will be compatible with the various themes of the galleries.”

Famous artefact from Mohenjo-daro

The Dancing Girl—which is one of the rarest artefacts of all time, a bronze figurine dating back to 2500 BCE excavated at Mohenjo-daro (now in the Pakistani province of Sindh)—will also be relocated from the National Museum to the new museum’s inaugural gallery.