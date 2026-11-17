Every evening, children drift into a community library in Delhi’s Mehrauli, drawn by shelves lined with books and the freedom to read whatever catches their eye. Some come to borrow books, others settle down for a story, while a few simply browse until something holds their attention. There is no prescribed reading list, membership fee or pressure to read at someone else's pace.

Founded in 2022 by British author Orlanda Ruthven, a Mehrauli resident of nearly two decades, the Mehrauli Community Library began as an effort to bridge learning gaps among children following the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, it has over 6,000 books and more than 2,200 registered student members.

Sixteen-year-old Dalbeer has been visiting since its inception. For him, the library offers something his school library doesn't: books that invite rather than intimidate. “It has become a place where I can read at my own pace,” he says. Fond of history, poetry and illustrated books, he finds the collection easier to engage with. “The school library has very thick books. I don't feel like reading them because they don't have any pictures. Here, the books have small stories with pictures. It tells or explains more about the story.”