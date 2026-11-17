On a Friday afternoon at a shooting range in Greater Noida, 16-year-old Aarnya Vashishtha takes a deep breath, steadies her air rifle and focuses on the target. Dressed in a heavy shooting suit, she fires. The scoreboard flashes 10.9—an excellent shot. For Vashishtha, it is another small step towards a big ambition: representing India at the Olympics. “I want to play in the Olympics and represent my country,” says the Class 12 student.
At Battlefield Marksman Shooting Academy, near Pari Chowk, Vashishtha is among a growing number of young people from Delhi-NCR taking up shooting as a serious sporting pursuit. Founded in 2025 by 23-year-old Saalim Tyagi, the academy trains aspiring rifle and pistol shooters for junior and senior competitions at national and international levels. Tyagi knows what it takes to make it in the sport. Having started shooting at 10, he was selected for the Army-run Boys Sports Company in 2017, won a bronze medal at Khelo India in 2023 and later represented India at a World Cup, where he secured silver. He also received a commendation card from the Indian Army. “I started my academy in 2025 because I wanted to train more players and help them reach higher levels in the sport,” says Tyagi.
Today, around 23 students, nearly half of them women, train at the facility. Fifteen have already competed at national-level events. Tyagi is particularly encouraged by the growing participation of women. “I have seen many women taking an interest in shooting. It is encouraging to see them coming forward and taking the sport seriously,” he says. The students range from 10 to 30 years of age, with schoolchildren balancing academics and training. And while precision is central to the sport, Tyagi insists that success requires much more than a steady hand. Physical fitness, running, gym workouts, meditation, discipline and adequate sleep are all part of the routine.
For Vashishtha, shooting has become more than an extracurricular pursuit. Encouraged by her father, also a sportsperson, she says the sport has given her confidence and a sense of empowerment. “I love shooting with an air rifle. I feel powerful when I hold it,” she says. Preparing for national-level competitions this year, she hopes to make her family proud while proving that shooting is not a sport reserved for men. “I think women should come to the forefront and reclaim the space. It is positive to see other women coming and learning,” she says.
The academy also attracts women who have taken up shooting alongside demanding professional careers. Sumaiya Parvin, an advocate, social activist and founder-director of RUH Foundation, is one of them. Working in the areas of women's rights, child welfare and social justice, she practises 10-metre air pistol shooting. For Parvin, shooting is the fulfilment of a long-held ambition. She once aspired to join the armed forces and appeared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) process. Though that dream did not materialise, taking up the sport has allowed her to reconnect with her desire to serve the country. “For me, shooting is much more than a sport. It represents discipline, patience, confidence and self-belief,” she says.
Juggling her legal practice, social work and training is no easy task, but the support of her family and coaches Tyagi and Priyanshi Pal keeps her going. She hopes to compete at national and international levels, with the Olympics as her ultimate goal. “It is never too late for a woman to pursue her dreams and create her own identity,” says Parvin.
At the Greater Noida range, ambitions may differ, but the focus remains the same. For some, it is about winning a medal; for others, reclaiming a dream. And every well-aimed shot brings them a little closer.