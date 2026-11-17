On a Friday afternoon at a shooting range in Greater Noida, 16-year-old Aarnya Vashishtha takes a deep breath, steadies her air rifle and focuses on the target. Dressed in a heavy shooting suit, she fires. The scoreboard flashes 10.9—an excellent shot. For Vashishtha, it is another small step towards a big ambition: representing India at the Olympics. “I want to play in the Olympics and represent my country,” says the Class 12 student.

At Battlefield Marksman Shooting Academy, near Pari Chowk, Vashishtha is among a growing number of young people from Delhi-NCR taking up shooting as a serious sporting pursuit. Founded in 2025 by 23-year-old Saalim Tyagi, the academy trains aspiring rifle and pistol shooters for junior and senior competitions at national and international levels. Tyagi knows what it takes to make it in the sport. Having started shooting at 10, he was selected for the Army-run Boys Sports Company in 2017, won a bronze medal at Khelo India in 2023 and later represented India at a World Cup, where he secured silver. He also received a commendation card from the Indian Army. “I started my academy in 2025 because I wanted to train more players and help them reach higher levels in the sport,” says Tyagi.