For Disha Bhattacharya, a professional chef, figuring out what to eat was never the problem. Finding the time to prepare it was. Her husband, Prashant Bhushan, an avid runner, was equally conscious of his protein intake. Yet, with both juggling demanding corporate jobs in Mumbai, putting together meals that were nutritious, flavourful and quick was proving difficult.

Even having a cook at home did not make things easier. Between calculating nutritional requirements, planning meals and keeping track of the oil used in everyday cooking, eating well was becoming an exercise in itself. “You need to make your food taste good, have high protein, a decent amount of calories and also do it fast. All of this may sound easy on paper, but executing it on a day-to-day basis got really, really hard,” says Bhattacharya.

That frustration eventually led to Protein Pantry, the Delhi-based venture the couple founded to give familiar vegetarian foods a protein-rich makeover. Conversations with friends and research involving more than 200 consumers revealed a gap in the market. While protein products were increasingly available, most came in sweet formats such as shakes, bars and cookies. Convenient savoury options that could be incorporated into everyday meals were harder to find.