For Disha Bhattacharya, a professional chef, figuring out what to eat was never the problem. Finding the time to prepare it was. Her husband, Prashant Bhushan, an avid runner, was equally conscious of his protein intake. Yet, with both juggling demanding corporate jobs in Mumbai, putting together meals that were nutritious, flavourful and quick was proving difficult.
Even having a cook at home did not make things easier. Between calculating nutritional requirements, planning meals and keeping track of the oil used in everyday cooking, eating well was becoming an exercise in itself. “You need to make your food taste good, have high protein, a decent amount of calories and also do it fast. All of this may sound easy on paper, but executing it on a day-to-day basis got really, really hard,” says Bhattacharya.
That frustration eventually led to Protein Pantry, the Delhi-based venture the couple founded to give familiar vegetarian foods a protein-rich makeover. Conversations with friends and research involving more than 200 consumers revealed a gap in the market. While protein products were increasingly available, most came in sweet formats such as shakes, bars and cookies. Convenient savoury options that could be incorporated into everyday meals were harder to find.
The challenge was particularly apparent among vegetarians. “When I got married into a vegetarian family, I realised that things are really hard. You have paneer as the most go-to protein source, but if you're trying to lose weight, it becomes a little hard because it comes with a lot of calories. Other products like soya chunks and tofu are viable options, but all of them require preparation,” she says.
The couple decided to work with ingredients Indians already knew rather than replicate international protein products. Soya chaap became their starting point. After eight to nine months of experimentation, Protein Pantry developed a range of frozen, ready-to-cook products, including plain and marinated chaap, beetroot kebabs, Mexican three-bean cutlets, and cheese, spinach and corn cutlets.
The idea is to make these products part of everyday meals rather than just snacks. A couple of kebabs alongside dal and rice, for instance, can add to the protein content without requiring a change in eating habits. According to Bhattacharya, every gram of protein in the range comes in under 10 calories. Its beetroot cutlet contains 27 grams of protein at approximately 230 calories.
“We use regular indigenous ingredients and products that people have been eating. Our background in food and understanding of Indian habits and culinary sentiment helped us develop products that a regular Indian person can incorporate into their everyday meals and instantly boost their protein intake without really having to be a nutritionist or a professional chef, or spend hours in the kitchen,” says Bhattacharya.
Her interest in food extends beyond recipe development. Visits to more than 30 soya chaap manufacturing units made her conscious of the need for better production standards. Protein Pantry now manufactures its own chaap using wheat protein, soya flour and rava, without maida, following HACCP and GMP quality guidelines.
The couple also spent nearly a year developing a process that would allow their products to be baked rather than deep-fried. Their manufacturing facility does not have a deep-frying unit, and consumers are encouraged to brown the products on a pan with minimal oil.
“The frozen food category in India has been frozen in time,” says Bhattacharya, pointing to an aisle largely dominated by potato-based snacks and conventional non-vegetarian offerings.
Having started with its own website, Protein Pantry has since adopted a quick-commerce-first approach. Its products are available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with plans to expand into tier-II and tier-III cities in North India, where soya chaap enjoys considerable popularity.
For the couple, the ambition is to take protein beyond the gym and bring it into the everyday Indian kitchen. “We want to democratise protein, not just for gym-goers but for regular Indians. I think India at large has understood that protein isn't just a gym-goer thing. It's an every-person thing,” says Bhattacharya.