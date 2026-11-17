NEW DELHI: In one of the biggest gold seizures at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the recent past, Customs officials recovered gold worth Rs 3.21 crore being smuggled by two foreign nationals who arrived from Kyrgyzstan. They had concealed it on their person.

According to a customs officer, “The seizure took place on November 12. The duo was nabbed based on intelligence inputs received. They were nabbed while crossing the Green Channel (it is meant for flyers who have nothing to declare and are not carrying restricted items or have not crossed the duty-free limit) at the airport.”

An intensive personal search of both the passengers led to the recovery of eight oval black pouches inside which the yellow metal was concealed in paste form on the person of both of them, he said. “The pouches were wrapped in adhesive tape to keep the gold intact. Four gold bars were made by extracting it, which totally weighed a little over 2.31 kilograms. An extensive search of the luggage revealed they had nothing,” he added.

In the case of international travel, the import of gold or silver into India by a foreign national is prohibited under the Customs Act, while those of Indian origin are permitted to bring a maximum of 1 kg of gold if they have stayed abroad for at least six months.

The passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, which empowers a customs officer to arrest a passenger conducting an offence. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Act.

Further investigations are underway. “It is being checked if they are operating on their own or are part of a bigger cartel,” he added.

Nov 12 incident

An intensive personal search of both the passengers led to the recovery of eight oval black pouches inside which the yellow metal was concealed in paste form on the person of both of them, he said. The seizure took place on November 12.