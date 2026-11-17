NEW DELHI: “I am getting calls from flat buyers day and night. Some call me at night saying that their tap was not working,” Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court on Monday as he sought permission to be relieved of his duties as ‘court receiver’ of Amrapali Group properties due to workload.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chadran urged the country’s top law officer not to exit at least till 2030 and told him, “Sometimes, we may have to undertake work that we may not like. But it’s alright. Just a little more time. We will sort it out.”

Venkataramani said that he has been handling the responsibilities of ‘court receiver’ since 2019 and now he wants to exit due to the workload and other commitments.

Justice Pardiwala told him, “You want to exit? And then who will enter? You have done so much, and ultimately, we are all doing this for the homebuyers who have been put into difficulty.” “There could be some dubious homebuyers as well. You have to weed them out. If there are any mischievous transactions, you have to look into them.

We humbly request you not to exit. At least until August 11, 2030, please do not withdraw. From August 12, 2030, you can withdraw,” Justice Pardiwala said, referring to his date of retirement as a judge of the apex court. The bench assured Venkataramani that things will be sorted out.