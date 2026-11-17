NEW DELHI: “I am getting calls from flat buyers day and night. Some call me at night saying that their tap was not working,” Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court on Monday as he sought permission to be relieved of his duties as ‘court receiver’ of Amrapali Group properties due to workload.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chadran urged the country’s top law officer not to exit at least till 2030 and told him, “Sometimes, we may have to undertake work that we may not like. But it’s alright. Just a little more time. We will sort it out.”
Venkataramani said that he has been handling the responsibilities of ‘court receiver’ since 2019 and now he wants to exit due to the workload and other commitments.
Justice Pardiwala told him, “You want to exit? And then who will enter? You have done so much, and ultimately, we are all doing this for the homebuyers who have been put into difficulty.” “There could be some dubious homebuyers as well. You have to weed them out. If there are any mischievous transactions, you have to look into them.
We humbly request you not to exit. At least until August 11, 2030, please do not withdraw. From August 12, 2030, you can withdraw,” Justice Pardiwala said, referring to his date of retirement as a judge of the apex court. The bench assured Venkataramani that things will be sorted out.
“Nobody will harass you except the two of us. We have that privilege, and we may exercise it. But don’t worry, we will try to put an end to it. When you have done so much, and ultimately we are all doing it, we have to see this through,” the bench told the AG.
It asked the counsel for home buyers to ensure that individual homebuyers do not bother the AG with their personal complaints and harass him. “The Attorney General has many other tensions on his head,” the top court told the home buyers.
The SC is hearing pleas of over 100 Amrapali Group homebuyers since 2017 after they approached the court for safeguarding their interests as the Bank of Baroda had moved NCLT for initiating insolvency proceedings against the real estate company.
The apex court had in July 2019 appointed Venkataramani as court receiver, who became the custodian of the properties of Amrapali Group, and entrusted the work for completion of the stalled projects to NBCC. During the hearing, the top court sought detailed status reports from the Ventaramani,
NBCC, which was entrusted with the completion of stalled projects of Amrapali Group in 2019, Noida and Greater Noida authorities, and the ED on the progress made in completing the housing projects and handing over possession to homebuyers.
It asked the stakeholders to explain the steps taken pursuant to its 2019 judgment and specify further measures required to ensure that genuine homebuyers receive possession, while dubious flat buyers are identified and weeded out. It fixed the matter for further hearing on December 7.
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