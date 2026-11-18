Delhi has found a new way to do concert evenings, and it involves fewer flashing phone screens, a lot more candles and some rather spectacular backdrops. Candlelight concerts are steadily becoming a fixture on the capital's cultural calendar, drawing music lovers who want their live performances served with a generous dose of atmosphere. The trend was particularly evident at the recent Candlelight Open Air: The Best of Hans Zimmer at Sunder Nursery.
As dusk settled over the heritage gardens, hundreds of flickering candles transformed the amphitheatre into an intimate musical setting. A pianist, violinist and cellist took on Zimmer's stirring compositions from Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar and Pirates of the Caribbean. Against the backdrop of Mughal-era architecture, even familiar film scores acquired a different emotional register. For an hour, the usual Delhi soundtrack of traffic, notifications and hurried conversations gave way to piano notes and sweeping strings.
The growing appeal of these concerts points to an interesting shift in Delhi's entertainment habits. Audiences are increasingly seeking experiences rather than simply events: distinctive settings, intimate performances and evenings that double up as memorable outings. The programming helps, too. From Queen and ABBA to A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh and Sufi classics, the repertoire bridges generations and musical tastes.
"I have attended concerts in Delhi's big auditoriums, but this was a completely different experience. The setting made even familiar music feel special," says one concertgoer. Another attendee adds, "It is the combination of music, heritage and candlelight that works. You don't feel like you are simply attending a concert; you feel part of an evening."
And Delhi has no shortage of atmospheric settings to take the concept further. Upcoming performances are scheduled at Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, and Sunder Nursery, bringing everything from Rahman's melodies to Sufi music and classic rock into some of the city's most evocative spaces.
In a city that loves a good night out, candlelit concerts seem to have struck the right chord. They offer nostalgia without the usual concert frenzy, culture without the formality and a little theatrical magic without leaving Delhi.