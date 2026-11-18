Delhi has found a new way to do concert evenings, and it involves fewer flashing phone screens, a lot more candles and some rather spectacular backdrops. Candlelight concerts are steadily becoming a fixture on the capital's cultural calendar, drawing music lovers who want their live performances served with a generous dose of atmosphere. The trend was particularly evident at the recent Candlelight Open Air: The Best of Hans Zimmer at Sunder Nursery.

As dusk settled over the heritage gardens, hundreds of flickering candles transformed the amphitheatre into an intimate musical setting. A pianist, violinist and cellist took on Zimmer's stirring compositions from Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar and Pirates of the Caribbean. Against the backdrop of Mughal-era architecture, even familiar film scores acquired a different emotional register. For an hour, the usual Delhi soundtrack of traffic, notifications and hurried conversations gave way to piano notes and sweeping strings.