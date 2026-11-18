NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in building collapse cases in the city, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to the mayor and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking re-establishment of the dangerous building department immediately.

Kapoor, in his letter, expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of building collapses in the city and said that over the last few months, nearly 40 innocent lives have been lost due to building collapses. “In just the past few months, 7 dilapidated buildings have collapsed. The Jwala Nagar incident claimed another two lives; an hotel collapsed in Paharganj two days ago, and another collapse in Chawri Bazar killed 7 people,” it said.

He outlined three key demands—immediate re-establishment of the dangerous building department and a 30-day citywide safety survey; a halt to illegal construction, backed by demolition drives targeting illegal structures, particularly the fourth to seventh floors in the Walled City and unauthorised colonies; and accountability of engineers and architects for enforcing sanctioned building plans. He stressed that public safety must take precedence over politics and urged the MCD to take immediate, concrete action.