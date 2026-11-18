NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has initiated the process of appointing a new Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor as the five-year tenure of incumbent Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit ends on February 7, 2027. The ministry invited online applications from eligible academicians on November 16 through its SAMARTH recruitment portal. The last date for submission is December 15, by 5 pm.

According to the notification, the selected candidate will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2.10 lakh, along with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other applicable allowances.

Applicants must be distinguished academicians with at least 10 years of experience as a professor in a university. Those with equivalent experience in reputed research or academic administrative organisations are also eligible. Candidates should preferably not be above 65 years of age on the closing date.