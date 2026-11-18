NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the upgrade of the 12.4-km-long stretch and service roads along National Highway (NH-9), from Udyog Nagar Metro Station to Tikri Border in west Delhi.

The project worth R 359.63 crore, connecting Delhi with Bahadurgarh and Rohtak in neighbouring Haryana, is set to bring relief to lakhs of commuters and residents of Punjabi Bagh, Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Mundka and Tikri border.

The part of the NH-9 in Delhi, which is also known as Rohtak Road, carries substantial regional, suburban and industrial traffic, supporting economic activity across the city’s western periphery.

Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday, posted on X, “We have approved Rs 359.63 crore for the upgradation of the 12.4-km, six-lane main carriageway and service roads along NH-9, from Udyog Nagar Metro Station to Tikri Border. The project will transform the corridor through durable rigid pavement, seamless service road connectivity and improved junctions.”

Reacting to the development, CM Rekha Gupta said that colonies, villages, markets and industrial areas in Peeragarhi, Nangloi Chowk, Mundka and Ghevra Chowk to Tikri Border would be benefited.

“A strong concrete road, improved service roads and junctions will reduce traffic jams, make travel safer and give trade between Delhi and Haryana fresh momentum,” she said.

Gadkari also announced approval for the construction of road over bridges (ROBs), flyovers and vehicle underpasses (VUPs) on the Delhi–Agra section of NH-44 and NH-19 in Haryana’s Faridabad and Palwal districts and Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and Agra districts, with a cost of Rs 1,123 crore.