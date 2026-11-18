NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) here on Tuesday for verification of their sureties and supporting documents, a condition imposed at the time of their release from judicial custody in connection with the October 13 protest.

Security arrangements were tightened at the Mandir Marg police station ahead of their scheduled appearance.

The two leaders had last appeared before SEM Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritu Raj on October 23, two days after their release from Tihar jail following seven days in judicial custody. They were directed to return on November 17 for verification of their sureties and the accompanying documents.

During the previous hearing, Das was also asked to submit a verifiable document establishing his current residential address in Delhi, as he had failed to furnish proof of the same.

At the time of their release on October 21, both leaders had furnished personal and surety bonds and submitted written undertakings before the SEM, assuring that they would not call for any protest at Jantar Mantar as long as it remained a denotified protest site.

The leaders had also earlier undertaken not to indulge in any activity that could disturb public peace.

Saurav Das submits proof of residence

Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das on Tuesday said that his residential address in Delhi was verified during a hearing before the special executive magistrate(SEM) and questioned why the Delhi Police had been unable to establish it over the past month.