“Some people just have it, and others don’t,” says Gaurav Gupta, or GG, as he is known to insiders, reflecting on the success of his eponymous fashion label. “My mind was always like this. As a child, I could be lost in a leaf for hours. I’ve snorkelled for six hours and burnt my back, jumped out of a safari car to run after animals. I feel like I don’t have any inhibitions or fears. I only fear myself and my madness, and perhaps the loss of my loved ones.”

Growing up in Delhi, Gupta was hardly the conventional academic success story. An alumnus of Springdales School, he famously flunked Class VI, with little to show for himself on the report card. But what he lacked in academic discipline, he made up for with an extraordinary creative instinct. NIFT proved a natural fit, and he went on to pursue a Master’s degree at Central Saint Martins in London, which he describes as “the mecca of fashion education”.

Today, his sculptural, avant-garde creations occupy a distinctive space in global fashion, finding equal favour with international celebrities and discerning Indian brides. From Cardi B and Beyoncé to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani, his designs have travelled far beyond the ateliers and fashion circles of Delhi. In a country where couture has traditionally drawn heavily on heritage crafts and established silhouettes, what explains the appeal of the Gupta aesthetic?

“It’s my originality and the sense of freedom my clothes offer. The clothes are made on scientific principles and are very flattering. Everybody looks taller, leaner and hotter. Psychologically, they play up the fantasy angle,” he says.

For all their international appeal, Gupta's design sensibility remains deeply rooted in India. The sari drape, for instance, is a recurring starting point for many of his creations, reimagined through architectural forms, dramatic structures and unexpected proportions. His work is simultaneously Indian and global, refusing to be boxed into notions of trends, geography, time or cultural context.

There is also a work ethic behind the flamboyance. The man whose creations are synonymous with red carpets, high-octane fashion and theatrical glamour is surprisingly restrained in his personal habits. “I look like a party person, but I barely drink. I want to be healthy and stay focussed because there’s so much more to do in life,” he says candidly.

Gupta has also become something of a benchmark for a younger generation of Indian designers. Newcomers tell him that Indian fashion can be divided into two eras: before GG and after GG. It is a generous assessment, but one that reflects the shift he helped bring about by pushing Indian couture beyond its familiar vocabulary. He sees this transformation as the culmination of a deeper cultural conversation, one that had always existed but needed the right platform and moment to find expression. “I guess I’m fortunate to be in this position to witness it first-hand. To be able to view a change in the mindset of a region and a generation.”

Perhaps the most Delhi-like thing about Gupta, however, is his disarming lack of diplomacy. For all the drama and fantasy in his clothes, he is refreshingly direct in person. “My clients ask me if they look nice in a particular shade of yellow, and I don’t hesitate to tell them that they don’t,” he laughs. In a city that rarely lacks an opinion, GG clearly has no intention of keeping his to himself.