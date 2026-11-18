NEW DELHI: The government has approved a proposal to bring the transgender community and their families under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, paving the way for beneficiaries to receive health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh annually.

CM Rekha Gupta said the government is ensuring that no section of society is denied access to quality healthcare because of its economic or social circumstances.

“The decision to bring the transgender community under the Ayushman Bharat scheme reflects this commitment. It will help them avoid financial difficulties while seeking treatment for various illnesses and enable them to access cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals,” the CM said.

The benefits under the scheme will include specialised treatment for serious illnesses requiring hospitalisation.

Beneficiaries will be able to access 1,961 treatment packages and procedures across 27 medical specialities at hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme across the country.

The health cover will comprise Rs 5 lakh provided by the Centre under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and an additional Rs 5 lakh contributed by the government. This will take the total annual health cover for each eligible family to Rs 10 lakh.

The government has identified around 5,656 transgender persons in Delhi as potential beneficiaries under the scheme. This estimate for 2026 has been arrived at on the basis of the 4,213 transgender persons recorded in the 2011 Census.