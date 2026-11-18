NEW DELHI: After assessing the improvement in air quality in the past 10 days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the GRAP III (Graded Response Action Plan) rules and reinstated the GRAP II rules. The daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has dropped to 204, down from nearly 400 after Diwali.

In a post on the social media platform X, the CAQM stated, “The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to revoke GRAP Stage III as the daily AQI shows a downward trend, reaching 204 today. All actions under GRAP Stages I and II, as well as the restrictions outlined in the order dated 30.10.2026, shall remain in force.”

Additionally, CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma expressed concern over severe traffic congestion in several areas of Delhi, including Sarojini Nagar Market, Sadar Bazar, and Lala Lajpat Rai Market, which contributes to deteriorating air quality. He instructed senior officials from various authorities in Delhi, including the Delhi Government, Delhi Police, MCD, and NDMC, to implement effective corrective measures.

Verma emphasised the need for improved traffic management, especially in congested areas. He also called for enhanced and regulated parking facilities in high-density markets such as Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar. Furthermore, he directed officials to optimise multi-level Parking and rationalise surface parking charges.

The CAQM also instructed checks at petrol stations to enforce the “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy. The NDMC, DCB, and MCD are to ensure that markets and streets are cleaned early each day and enforce a complete prohibition on biomass and waste burning.

The Commission stressed that efforts must be intensified to ensure visible improvements on the ground. It also announced that Flying Squads for inspections would be deployed to evaluate the effectiveness of the measures being implemented, warning that action would be taken against any officers found to be lax or non-compliant.