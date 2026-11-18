NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will open former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’, at 6 Flagstaff Road for public viewing next week, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma announced on Tuesday.

Verma said a ticketing system would be introduced to allow people to reserve visits. Initially, media tours would be organised, followed by public visits through paid tickets.

“Looking at public demand, we will open ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for a public tour. We will show the biggest example of corruption to people, how a person who said he would not even use a government vehicle built a lavish residence for himself by demolishing several other houses,” the minister said.

He claimed that the public had earlier been shown only one room displaying portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar. The bungalow, he alleged, featured expensive curtains, imported Vietnamese marble, smart lighting systems and luxury fittings.

Kejriwal lived at the bungalow during his tenure as chief minister from 2015 to 2024. The BJP coined the term ‘Sheesh Mahal’ to target the Aam Aadmi Party over alleged extravagance and corruption during the February 2025 Assembly elections.