NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Tuesday directed officials to intensify measures to control air pollution, ensure the removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and take strict action against violations of pollution control norms.

During a review meeting with the MCD Commissioner, Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all zones, Sharma asked officials to maintain special vigil at major pollution hotspots.

She directed officials to ensure the timely removal of C&D waste accumulated on roads and public spaces to curb dust pollution. She also called for intensifying deep-cleaning drives across all zones and closely monitoring construction activities.

Sharma instructed officials to take strict action against those violating pollution control norms and issue challans as per rules.

The meeting also reviewed other civic issues, including appointments and regularisation of employees on compassionate grounds, action against dangerous and dilapidated buildings, and redevelopment of the Usmanpur MCD Staff Quarters.

Regarding dangerous buildings, she directed officials to conduct regular inspections and take necessary action.