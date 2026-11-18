NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in its incident report, flagged the Jwala Nagar structure’s age of 40-50 years, its ageing roofing system and proximity to a railway line as possible contributing factors for the collapse.

The report mentioned that vibrations caused by passing trains could also have played a role in the collapse, though the exact cause of the incident has not been established.

The building, situated on encroached railway land in the Mukesh Nagar area of Jwala Nagar, was located approximately 24 metres from the railway line. According to the MCD preliminary report, the structure had a ground floor, a first floor and a partially constructed second floor, standing on a plot measuring around 20 square yards.

The report also stated that the building’s roof was constructed using red stone slabs supported by iron girders. The red stone slab roofing of the first floor and the girders supporting the partially constructed second floor collapsed, bringing down portions of the structure.

The civic body’s report stated that the rescue and relief operation had been completed.