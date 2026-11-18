NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed on Tuesday morning after a 50-year-old building collapsed in east Delhi’s Jwala Nagar, officials said.
A senior police officer said a PCR call reported the collapse, with several people feared trapped under the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said six people sustained injuries in the incident. Khushboo (27) and her minor son, Devansh, were on the first floor, while Pintu (35), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22) were on the ground floor. Devansh and Pintu later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
All the occupants of the building were tenants. Surendar Singh the owner of the building was later arrested. The injured were shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway, said officials.
North East District Magistrate Ajay Kumar said the building was approximately 40–50 years old, with a railway track running behind it. He said vibrations caused by trains may have affected the structure over time, while the alleged lack of regular maintenance and repairs by the landlord may have further weakened it.
According to Kumar, the balcony slab on the upper floor of a small section of the building, measuring around 20–22 square yards, collapsed, triggering the collapse of the entire structure. Seven people were residing in the building as tenants. Two lost their lives, while the others sustained injuries and were hospitalised. A team had also been deployed at the hospital to ensure that the injured received proper medical care and assistance, he said.
“The debris was being cleared manually, and the possibility of someone remaining trapped could not be ruled out until the rescue operation was completed. However, based on the information available at the time, no other person was believed to be trapped under the rubble,” Kumar added.
CM condoles loss of lives
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives in the Vivek Vihar collapse on Tuesday and directed officials to ensure that the injured persons are provided the best possible treatment. “The loss of lives in the building collapse is tragic,” she said and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in a social media post.