NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed on Tuesday morning after a 50-year-old building collapsed in east Delhi’s Jwala Nagar, officials said.

A senior police officer said a PCR call reported the collapse, with several people feared trapped under the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said six people sustained injuries in the incident. Khushboo (27) and her minor son, Devansh, were on the first floor, while Pintu (35), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22) were on the ground floor. Devansh and Pintu later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

All the occupants of the building were tenants. Surendar Singh the owner of the building was later arrested. The injured were shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway, said officials.