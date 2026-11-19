At Echoes Cafe in Prashant Vihar, New Delhi, ordering a cup of coffee requires a small adjustment. Instead of calling out to a waiter, you jot down your order on a slip, use cue cards to ask for water or the bill, or press a switch that lights up a bulb above your table. There is little conversation as we know it, but plenty of communication. The cafe, run by deaf and non-speaking employees, is more than an unusual dining experience. For its staff, it is a space to earn a living, interact freely and find a sense of belonging.
Habib Khan, 35, who moved from West Bengal, previously worked in a household kitchen. At Echoes, he is a waiter, taking orders and serving customers through sign language. "I am so happy to work here and interact with different people. I feel so comfortable because there are others like me. We can communicate comfortably with each other. I have become more socially comfortable and enjoy meeting my colleagues," he says.
Customers, too, find the experience easier than they expect. Shruti Jain, 21, first visited out of curiosity, wanting to see how a team of deaf and non-speaking employees managed restaurant service. "When I heard about the cafe, I wanted to visit because it employs people who are deaf and mute. I was curious to see how they work. But communicating with the staff here is quite easy with the help of cards and bells," she says. Having visited several branches, she hopes more establishments will create similar employment opportunities.
For Tanuja, 27, who joined two months ago, the job has brought financial independence and the opportunity to support her family. A Class 12 pass-out from Delhi, she says, "I am feeling good here. I feel empowered. I am here to support my family. Earlier, I did not know that I could support my family. I am thankful for this opportunity." The idea belongs to Kshitij Behl, founder of Echoes Cafe, who launched the initiative in 2015. A hotel management graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun, Behl had previously worked with McDonald's. He wanted to create a cafe that went beyond conventional hospitality employment.
"In the hotel industry, we had always worked with deaf and mute people and differently abled people, but always at the back end. So we thought, let's bring them to the front end and find a way where we can use them as main servers in restaurant service," he says. Making this possible meant rethinking basic restaurant operations. Customers were given information cards, menu items were assigned unique codes and orders were written on pads. The challenge of summoning waiters was solved during an airplane journey, when Behl noticed the small LED light accompanying the button used to call an air hostess.
"The sound attracted everyone's attention, but the light showed exactly which seat needed assistance. I thought we could use the same idea because our waiters may not be able to hear, but they have the ability to see," he recalls. That observation inspired Echoes' illuminated table-switch system. Its first outlet opened in Satya Niketan on December 15, 2015.
Today, Behl says, the cafe employs around 40-50 people across its outlets, including deaf and non-speaking employees, people with physical disabilities and people of short stature. New recruits undergo a month's training under a buddy system. Some have also progressed into leadership positions. Ashish, who joined in the early days, is now a supervisor and trainer, helping train staff at new outlets.
Initially hesitant to publicise the employment model for fear of inviting sympathy, Behl says the experience eventually spoke for itself. As Echoes expands through franchising, he hopes to take the concept to more cities.
At Echoes, the real success lies beyond its innovative ordering system. It is in creating a workplace where employees are valued for their abilities, and where communication takes many forms.