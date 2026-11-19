At Echoes Cafe in Prashant Vihar, New Delhi, ordering a cup of coffee requires a small adjustment. Instead of calling out to a waiter, you jot down your order on a slip, use cue cards to ask for water or the bill, or press a switch that lights up a bulb above your table. There is little conversation as we know it, but plenty of communication. The cafe, run by deaf and non-speaking employees, is more than an unusual dining experience. For its staff, it is a space to earn a living, interact freely and find a sense of belonging.

Habib Khan, 35, who moved from West Bengal, previously worked in a household kitchen. At Echoes, he is a waiter, taking orders and serving customers through sign language. "I am so happy to work here and interact with different people. I feel so comfortable because there are others like me. We can communicate comfortably with each other. I have become more socially comfortable and enjoy meeting my colleagues," he says.

Customers, too, find the experience easier than they expect. Shruti Jain, 21, first visited out of curiosity, wanting to see how a team of deaf and non-speaking employees managed restaurant service. "When I heard about the cafe, I wanted to visit because it employs people who are deaf and mute. I was curious to see how they work. But communicating with the staff here is quite easy with the help of cards and bells," she says. Having visited several branches, she hopes more establishments will create similar employment opportunities.