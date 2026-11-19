A man who travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet a social media influencer allegedly died after being thrashed by her family members and neighbours for entering her house in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place on November 7, when the man, who worked with a private company in Chennai, allegedly entered the woman's house, triggering a confrontation with her family members and neighbours, who assaulted him, they said.

The woman's father and a neighbour have been arrested in connection with the case, while police are searching for other suspects.

According to the investigation, the Chennai resident had come in contact with the woman on social media and regularly liked her videos. He allegedly developed one-sided feelings for her and travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet her. The woman has over 29 lakh subscribers across various social media platforms.

"On November 7, he was trying to enter the house, triggering a confrontation. The woman's father and some neighbours caught hold of him and thrashed him, leaving him with serious internal and external injuries," a police source said.

The injured man was initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, from where doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital due to his critical condition. As his condition failed to improve, he was subsequently shifted to another hospital, where he died during treatment, the source added.

Following his death, Madhu Vihar police registered a case under sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested the woman's father and a neighbour.

Police said the role of the woman's brother and other neighbours had also emerged during the investigation. Teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene to identify the remaining suspects and establish their roles in the assault.

(With inputs from PTI)