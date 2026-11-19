NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji on September 22, and scheduled December 1 for arguments on framing charges against the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO court) Swati Sharma listed the matter for hearing arguments on framing of charges against the three accused.

On November 13, police filed a chargesheet against Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh, who allegedly posed as police personnel and gangraped the minor at knifepoint inside Aastha Kunj Park. The incident had triggered student protests in the national capital.

The accused have been booked under Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have also invoked Sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (punishment for abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl and her 17-year-old male friend had visited Kalkaji Temple on her birthday on September 22. They later went to Aastha Kunj Park, where the three accused allegedly threatened them with knives and sexually assaulted the girl.

The survivor subsequently assisted the police in identifying the locations where the assault allegedly took place and in collecting evidence.