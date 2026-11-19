NEW DELHI: The capital’s winter pollution crisis appears to have a persistent geography, with the same neighbourhoods repeatedly emerging among the city’s most polluted locations over the past five years, pointing to the need for targeted interventions beyond the government’s city-wide measures.

An analysis of winter air quality data by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has identified eight neighbourhoods, including Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Nehru Nagar, Mundka, Rohini, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar and Bawana, that have consistently featured among Delhi’s 10 most polluted monitoring locations.

Of these, six locations figured in the top 10 in all five winters, while Vivek Vihar and Bawana made the list in four out of the five winters, indicating that pollution in these areas is not merely a seasonal or temporary phenomenon but a recurring problem.

The average winter PM2.5 concentration across the eight spots was nearly three times India’s daily National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 60 micrograms per cubic metre. It underlines the sustained exposure to hazardous particulate pollution in these locations, particularly during winter when unfavourable conditions aggravate air quality.