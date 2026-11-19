NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man allegedly cheated his 87-year-old grandfather, a retired Indian Navy personnel, of Rs 29.50 lakh in connivance with his friend. Both accused have been arrested, a police official said. The accused allegedly siphoned off money from the elderly man’s bank account and spent it on luxury trips, partying and other extravagant expenses. Police have also recovered a car purchased using the cheated money.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Raghav (22) and Tushar Chaudhary (22). Raghav, the victim’s grandson, is pursuing BA LLB from Khurja. He allegedly hatched and executed the conspiracy in association with Chaudhary, who is pursuing a nursing course from the same town.

The complainant alleged that fraudulent withdrawals had been made from his 87-year-old grandfather’s bank account between April and October. During the investigation, the total amount cheated was found to be Rs 29.50 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed that Rs 9.26 lakh had been transferred to Raghav’s account, while Rs 20.24 lakh was credited to Chaudhary’s account. The accused were arrested from Bulandshahr in UP, DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said.

During interrogation, police found that Raghav’s mobile number was linked to his grandfather’s bank account, which he allegedly misused to carry out the fraud in connivance with Chaudhary.

The accused allegedly spent the money on trips to Manali, Nainital and Odisha, besides partying with friends in Noida and other personal expenses. They also purchased a car for Rs 2.75 lakh and installed a music system worth Rs 1.25 lakh in it, the DCP said. Police are making efforts to trace the remaining amount, identify other associates and establish the complete money trail.