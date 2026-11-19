NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India has the world’s best pool of young talent, and cited Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), as she called on leading educational institutions to become world-class centres of learning. Addressing the valedictory ceremony of SRCC’s centenary celebrations in New Delhi, President Murmu said world-class institutes will help realise India’s vision of becoming a global knowledge superpower and attract talented students from across the country and abroad.

She said India has remained one of the fastest-growing large economies over the past decade, with significant expansion in infrastructure, digital transformation, financial inclusion and social development.

The President also highlighted the country’s start-up ecosystem, efforts to improve ease of doing business and welfare measures, saying these achievements were made despite global uncertainties and conflicts.

She said India’s expanding role in the global economy would be driven by its youth, adding that the country has the world’s largest young population as well as a strong pool of talent.